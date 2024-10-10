Ravens WR Leads NFL In Key Stat
Now in his fourth NFL season, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman seems to have finally found his footing.
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman struggled with injuries over his first two seasons and general underperformance in his third. Through five games this season, though, the 24-year-old has 13 receptions for 202 yards (second on the team) and two touchdowns. Not jaw-dropping stats by any means, but good enough to be a serviceable No. 2 wideout in the Ravens' run-heavy offense.
The secret to his success? His ability to get open.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bateman has createdd separation on 72.73 percent of his routes against press coverage this season, more than 10 percent higher than any other receiver. That's not just on targets, but on every single route he's run this season.
"Bateman has created separation on a league-high 72.73% of snaps against press coverage," PFF's staff wrote. "The next-closest receiver is at 61.54% after five weeks."
Bateman has certainly done a good job of creating separation, but it's now a matter of turning that separation into visible production. The Ravens believe he's on the right track, and that more big plays are on the way.
"I was really happy for Rashod, "head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Sept. 23. "I just feel like ... I feel like he's open a lot, because he runs such good routes, and Lamar [Jackson] finds him, and it's starting to just really grow.
"We've got the two young wide receivers out there, and I talk to those guys all the time about, 'They're the future and the present,' and we've got the tight ends, and we've got the veteran, 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor], doing his thing in there, and you see Tylan [Wallace] will go out there, and he makes his plays, and sometimes he does the dirty work, and he does it so well. [And] Justice Hill ... All these guys are just critical elements of what we're trying to do. But 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] ... Bate's upside is phenomenal."
