Trade Idea Gives Ravens Room to Test Prospects
Even though the Baltimore Ravens have spent the majority of this summer offseason positioning themselves perfectly to keep contending for another Super Bowl win, there always remains room to tweak along the edges of a roster.
Most of the remaining questions surrounding the Ravens' lineup pertains to Lamar Jackson's long-term security under contract or the inescapable Mark Andrews trade rumor cycle, but A-Z Sports had some fun pitching a three-team deal that sees Baltimore open up opportunity for some of their recently-drafted talents to break through for the team and fill necessary holes.
They involve the Ravens in an exchange circle with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. They'd lose an edge in Tavius Robinson to the Lions and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Titans, but defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and a 2026 fourth-rounder from Detroit makes for an intriguing return.
"Trading away Tavius Robinson was not a move anticipated going into this exercise, but the depth that the Ravens feature at the position afforded more luxury in the way of finding good value," Ravens writer Kyle Crabbs writes.
He's still young, after all, set to enter the third-year option of his rookie contract, but he's closely tailed by competition at the edge by rising sophomore Adisa Isaac and recent standout second-round pick Mike Green. "Cashing out on Robinson, who is a promising player with meaningful snap contributions on both defense and special teams, allows Baltimore to clear room for other young talents who could (and should) be impactful pass rushers."
As for the Ravens' potential return of a young tackle prospect in Coburn and another pick to replace the one they gave up, Crabbs rationalizes the move by reminding the audience of Baltimore's affinity for constantly replenishing their chest of draft capital, along with finding out what the young Titan has to offer in a winning environment.
"Landing a young defensive tackle in Keondre Coburn with two years of player control to potentially serve as a part of the team's rotation and help get ahead of a potential loss of Travis Jones next offseason in free agency, gets Baltimore to a proper balance of short-term and long-term benefits," Crabbs explains.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!