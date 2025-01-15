Ravens Receive Troubling Update on Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoff picture on Sunday evening.
Both teams are more than talented enough to win it all this season. They have been two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL all season long.
Unfortunately, only one of them can move forward and advance to the AFC Championship Game.
With that in mind, the Bills are going to be a very difficult team to beat. For the Ravens to pull off the win, they are going to need as many hands on deck as possible and players will need to play to their best ability.
Zay Flowers has been a name that has been watched very closely this week. He has been dealing with a knee injury that has threatened to knock him out for this game, but Baltimore has been hopeful that he can work his way back.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed some troubling news for the Ravens. Flowers was unable to practice on Wednesday, throwing future doubt about his ability to play against Buffalo.
Flowers has put together a strong second season for Baltimore. In the regular season, he played in all 17 games, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.
Lamar Jackson has been dynamic all season long, but playing without Flowers would take away one of his best weapons. There is still hope that he can find his way back on the field, but that hope is starting to fade a bit.
Only time will tell, but this update is not good news for Flowers.
All of that being said, the game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Hopefully, the Ravens will get a pleasant surprise with Flowers being able to play in what should be a very entertaining, close, and hard-fought game.
