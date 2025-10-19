Ravens Still Don't Have Recovery Timeline For All-Pro
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have a pair of their First Team All Pro players back coming off their bye when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but could still be without another for the seventh game in a row to start the season.
Following the team's Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, head coach John Harbaugh shared that franchise quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and star inside linebacker Roquan Smith will be making their long-awaited returns to the starting lineup. However, he still isn't sure about the availability of five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard.
When asked if the former converted defensive lineman, who took the practice field for the first time ahead of their last game, is trending toward making his 2025 debut after missing the first six games with a calf injury, he answered: "I don't know."
"It's pretty much recovered from that kind of a standpoint," Harbaugh said. "It's just a matter of him being comfortable with his level of strength and his ability to perform. It's him being able to get out there and push himself through practice and feel like it's going to stay healthy, feel like he can move and run, change direction and power into people. It's really up to him. The only thing we can do is ask him how he's doing, how he's feeling, and if he can push himself to do more or not, because it's his calf. That's all we can do right now, so I can't really make any promises."
The ninth-year veteran hadn't missed time due to injury since 2021, and his six games missed are tied for the most in a single season of his career, with 2018 being the only other instance. In the years between those two seasons, he missed just five games combined between injury and illness.
Without Ricard in the lineup, the Ravens' usual dominant and potent rushing attack has been anything but consistent and punishing. The offense failed to reach 100-plus yards on the ground in three of their first six games, tied for the most in a single season since Jackson became the full-time starter in 2019.
In his absence, the team has been using fourth-year tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, who has had some admirable moments but is not the same road-grading force as a run blocker, which has been especially evident in their short-yardage and goal-line struggles this year.
"We have not been able to punch the ball in, which last year, we were able to do it," Harbaugh said. "We're looking at every aspect of it – scheme, keeping people more off balance, effectively running a quarterback sneak, which was really disappointing."
Having their 6-foot-3 and 300-pound mauler healthy and back in action will go a long way to helping them improve in all aspects of the run game, especially near the goal line. When it comes to getting his fellow five-time Pro Bowler, running back Derrick Henry, going early and often, Ricard showed last year in their first year playing together that they can be a devastating duo in the backfield.
