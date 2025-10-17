Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Reveals Bye Week Approach
It's in the Baltimore Ravens' best interest to take full advantage of their Week 7 bye. They have a golden opportunity to reset their season and salvage whatever's left of 2025, but coming back fro their disastrous start to this regular season campaign will require some real introspection and resolve.
Erasing the disadvantages attached to a 1-5 start is no small task, but the Ravens aren't your average bottom-feeder. They had the preseason excitement and past records to seduce their fans into believing that this could finally be the year for the Lamar Jackson-led squad, with mounting injuries surprising the viewing audience almost as much as their uncoordinated play.
Star safety Kyle Hamilton's own injury struggles haven't made the same headlines as Jackson and his hamstring, but the defensive leader' presence is especially felt when he, too, is missing time. He's looking to ensure that the Ravens' missing parts are all back by the end of their two-week break, and he's fully trusting their collective mindset in bouncing back.
"Obviously, we're not in the position we want to be in as a team, but if there's any people that can do it, I think it's us," Hamilton told Fox News. "I think that's the mindset everybody in this building has right now. Obviously, players, coaches, fans, anybody who supports us is disappointed at the results we've had to this point in the season, but there's still 11 games left. So, it's up to us to right the ship, steer it in the right direction, because the season's not over."
He's happy with the placement of the bye week, with whatever remained of the on-field Ravens putting up increasingly-weaker fights against the various contenders lining the start of their first-place schedule.
They'll get the opportunity to ease back into the flow of things in facing off some less-dominant opponents, returning to action against the Chicago Bears in kicking off the longer second half of their schedule. Up soon after are five of their six inter-divisional games, which means three more chances against the unimpressive Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
Of course, Jackson's return remains the biggest story to monitor, which Hamilton is well-aware of. The 2x MVP was greatly missed in the last two games started by Cooper Rush, and his recovery signals a re-activation of the suddenly-quiet offense.
"He's the guy who puts butts in seats in the stadiums, sells tickets, and wins games for us," Hamilton said. "Obviously, we contribute to that as well, defensively and supporting the guys on the offense, but at the end of the day, No. 8 is what makes this thing go. … Our chances of winning are super good with him playing."
