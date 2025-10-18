Ravens Versatile Defender Earning More Playing Time
For the second year in a row, Trenton Simpson opened the regular season as the Baltimore Ravens starter at the WILL linebacker spot next to three-time All-Pro Roquan Smith, only to get replaced after some early struggles. Unlike last year when he was given a 13-week leash before getting benched, he quickly went from rotating with fourth-round rookie Teddye Buchanan to open the season to not playing a single defensive snap in Week 3.
However, since Smith went down with a hamstring injury midway through the Ravens' Week 4 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Simpson has been getting more playing time and making the most of his opportunities. The third-year pro has played 94.3% of the team's total defensive snaps in each of the past two games in his return to the starting lineup and has shone in a versatile role, recording 19 total tackles, including 8 solos and one for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
While he hasn't been able to seamlessly fill the void left by the departure of homegrown Pro Bowler Patrick Queen, who he played behind as a rookie and was expected to succeed, the 2023 third-rounder has been able to showcase his resilience and playmaking ability. Both impressive attributes have earned him an expanded role moving forward, even when Smith returns, according to defensive coordinator Zach Orr.
"Everything that he has been through throughout his career up and down – in the starting lineup, sitting down for a little bit in job battles – I think he's handled it well," Orr said Tuesday. "We tell those guys, 'You always have to stay ready.' And he's done that. I think that he's grown so much. He's played two of his best games the last two weeks I feel like."
In arguably the most impressive performance by the Ravens' defense of the season against the Los Angeles Rams in last week's loss, Simpson played a big part and had his best game of the season. He tied Buchanan for the team lead in total tackles with 9, split a clutch fourth-down sack with the rookie as well, and finished as the second-highest graded defender on the team with an overall grade of 72.7, behind only veteran nose tackle John Jenkins, who led the team with an overall grade of 89.9.
"He's really making an impact, and he can still get a lot better, but I do think that he's earned the right to definitely be part of the plan going forward," Orr said. "He's a versatile player. I think you saw that against the Chiefs. We used him in different ways, and I think that he'll be able to continue to do that. He's earned those reps."
During his time at Clemson University, the former ACC star played all over the defensive alignment for the Tigers. The key to unlocking his potential at the professional level could be deploying him in a similarly diverse fashion. That's exactly what the Ravens did with him against the Rams as he played 33 snaps in the box at off-ball linebacker, 12 on the edge as a SAM outside linebacker and even had 5 snaps in the slot.
The Ravens already have one established Swiss Army Knife defender in two-time All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and might have another in the making with Simpson. Now that fellow third-year pro Tavius Robinson is out indefinitely with a broken foot, his services might be needed even more on the edge once Smith returns to the lineup, which is expected to be next week.
