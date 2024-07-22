Ravens Release Former LSU Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have released undrafted free agent safety Jordan Toles, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports.
This move comes just after the Ravens signed former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson. Jackson officially signed on Sunday, and because the Ravens released Toles just before the first practice of training camp, they still have 91 players on the roster and remain within the roster limit (David Ojabo has been granted international player exception).
Toles, a Baltimore native, signed with the Ravens out of nearby Morgan State earlier this offseason. The 23-year-old began his college career at LSU, appearing in 14 games over two seasons. He then transferred to Morgan State in 2022 and accounted for 114 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles seven passes defended and four interceptions in 20 games with the Bears.
Toles also earned first-team All-MEAC honors and was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award, presented to the best defensive back in HBCU Division I college football "based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character," per Morgan State's website.
Making the 53-man roster was already a long shot for Toles, but to see it end early is still a bit disappointing. Hopefully he can catch on with another team.
