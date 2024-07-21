Future Hall of Fame Inspired Ravens Star DT
On a Baltimore Ravens team full of breakout players, no one took a bigger step forward last season than defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.
A 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, Madubuike had been largely a rotational player with just 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons. In 2023, though, he emerged as a legitimate star with 13 sacks, which not only shattered his career high but led all NFL defensive tackles. Madubuike had a much greater opportunity with other players departing, and he took full advantage of it.
Now that Madubuike has arrived on the scene, and landed a four-year extension worth $98 million this offseason, the pressure is on to maintain that level of play. To help manage those expectations, Madubuike is turning to arguably the best defensive tackle to ever play, the recently-retired Aaron Donald.
"He's one of the greats – one of the greats of all time to play. Honestly when I came in as a rookie, I wanted to be not 'like him,' but play like him in the sense of just being great and being a known player in this league. It added that focus," Madubuike told reporters on Saturday. "I guess you could say year after year after year, I've gotten better, and it's been working. I have a long way to go to even be mentioned in the same sentence as him in terms of play, but I'm determined and willing and just going to take it one day at a time."
An eight-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald needs no introduction to anyone who follows the NFL. What may be more surprising is that Madubuike has drawn comparisons to the longtime Los Angeles Rams star, setting an extremely high bar.
Madubuike is also holding himself to a very high standards, and while he isn't necessarily expecting to have more sacks than last year, he wants to at least be in the ballpark.
"It's definitely double digits for sure. I know I'm that type of player. I know I expect highly of myself and I have to hold myself to that standard. Just taking it one day at a time. Staying present and put the work in."
