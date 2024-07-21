Ravens Stars Set High Bar for Defense
The Baltimore Ravens boasted the NFL's best defense, leading the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).
Unfortunately, that defense suffered major losses over the offseason, both players and coaches. On the field, the departures of Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, Geno Stone and Ronald Darby are some of the biggest ones. However, the biggest loss comes in the coaching ranks as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and several assistants accepted promotions elsewhere as well.
Even with all those losses, the Ravens believe that the defense can be even better than last season.
"I think we can be better, honestly, and I know we can, not just more so think," linebacker Roquan Smith told reporters Saturday. "I have a great deal of respect for the guys that were here before. Good luck to those guys in the places that they are, but I have the utmost respect for each and every guy that's in here, and I know the potential that each and every guy has, so it's all about going out and proving it week-in and week-out, and I think it starts in training camp, day-in and day-out.
"Everybody is excited early on, and I know we have the mindset of guys pushing through adversity when we face that, but I love the pieces that we have here, and we'll be able to show that to the world soon enough, and maybe we'll come back to this conversation at the end of the year, and we'll be like, 'Wow, can we be better than that?'"
Justin Madubuike, who led all defensive tackles with 13 sacks last season, echoed that sentiment while giving high praise to new defensive coordinator Zach Orr.
"Zach is a defensive mastermind," Madubuike said. "He knows where to put us in positions to be successful. He knows our weaknesses. He knows our strengths. He knows how he can utilize us to play great on defense. I feel like our defense is going to be even better than last year.
"I just feel like guys are being accustomed to each other and just growing, as just not only as players, [but] as brothers. I think we just create strength and growth and trust in each other. I think it's going to be a testament to how good we're going to be this year."
Repeating as the league's top defense will be extremely difficult. The last team to lead the league in scoring defense in back-to-back seasons was Seattle, which allowed the fewest points in the NFL each year from 2012-2015.
If Orr is as good as his players believe, though, then maybe the Ravens could pull off such a feat.
