Ravens' Lamar Jackson Dealing With Illness
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sent home with an illness and will not participate in the first practice of training camp on Sunday, the team announced.
Jackson, the reigning league MVP, reported to the Under Armor Performance Center on Monday, well before veterans were due to report on Saturday. He has gotten some work in over the past few days, but will sadly miss the first official day of practice.
With Jackson out, veteran backup Josh Johnson is taking first-team reps on Sunday, followed by rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones.
It goes without saying that Jackson's health is paramount to Baltimore's success this season. The 27-year-old is coming off his best passing season to date, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His rushing stats slightly declined, but he still had 821 yards (the most among all quarterbacks) and five touchdowns to help Baltimore finish 13-4 and claim the AFC's top seed.
Jackson will be in the MVP conversation once again provided he stays healthy, but Ravens fans know about his injury concerns all too well.
If Jackson is unavailable for any reason, then the Ravens will be in serious trouble. Johnson is a 38-year-old journeyman, and Leary and Jones are obviously unproven as rookies. Like most teams with Super Bowl aspirations, the Ravens need their star quarterback to stand a chance.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!