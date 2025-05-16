Ravens Could Reunite With Prolific Defender, But Not Who You Think
The Baltimore Ravens satisfied their need for another edge rusher by selecting Mike Green in the second round of the NFL Draft, but there is no doubt they could stand to add some more veteran depth at the position.
We have already heard the rumblings that the Ravens could reunite with Jadeveon Clowney, who was released by the Carolina Panthers last week. And while Clowney does make sense, there is another former Baltimore pass rusher who could fit the bill even more.
Yannick Ngakoue.
Ngakoue has had two different stints with the Ravens. He spent a portion of the 2020 campaign with in Baltimore, logging 11 tackles, three sacks and a couple of forced fumbles in nine games. He began the season with the Minnesota Vikings, but was traded to the Ravens in October of that year.
Then, last season, Ngakoue appeared in five contests for Baltimore before being waived, logging five tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The 30-year-old has not been all that productive over the last couple of seasons, totaling five sacks, but he is just three years removed from posting 9.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts.
Between 2016 and 2022, Ngakoue was one of the NFL's most prolific sack artists, finishing with no less than eight sacks each year. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up 30 tackles and 12 sacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars, adding six forced fumbles to boot.
It's not like Ngakoue is ancient, so it's entirely possible that he still has quite a bit left in the tank if Baltimore is willing to give him another chance.
The University of Maryland product could absolutely be had on an affordable one-year deal, and it may at least be worth inviting him to training camp to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Is Ngakoue a must-have for the Ravens? No, but he would definitely represent a nice luxury and a potentially solid depth piece.
