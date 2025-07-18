Ravens' Signing Among Top 10 Offseason Moves
The Baltimore Ravens made several moves this offseason that they hope can finally help them get over the hump on the playoffs. However, one seems to be standing out from the rest.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the Ravens' re-signing of offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was their best move of the offseason and eighth-best move amongst the rest of the league.
"It cannot be overstated how important it was for the Baltimore Ravens to retain Ronnie Stanley. He was unquestionably the top left tackle on the market, and it appeared for a minute that he'd depart Baltimore for the highest bidder," Sullivan writes. "By keeping Stanley in-house, the Ravens solidified that Lamar Jackson will continue to have elite protection on the blindside. And for a team that is in the thick of its Super Bowl window, it's a monumental signing."
Baltimore ultimately signed Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract in March, locking him up through at least the 2027 season. He'll be 33 at the end of the deal, which gives him a good chance to start and end his career with the Ravens.
If Baltimore was unable to retain Stanley, Sullivan thinks the team could have looked to replace him with an AFC North rival.
"Had he decided to truly enter the market and leave, there wasn't much out there in free agency for Baltimore to replace him with. The next-best tackle was arguably Dan Moore Jr., who gave up 12 sacks with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season," Sullivan writes. "Keeping Jackson upright is the most important thing for Baltimore's Super Bowl hopes, and keeping Stanley helps do just that."
Stanley was Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as one of the NFL's best offensive linemen.
He has struggled to stay healthy as of late but finally put together a fully healthy season in 2024. The Ravens are hoping he rewards them after they rewarded him this offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!