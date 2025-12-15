The Baltimore Ravens might be dealing with two serious injuries to monitor throughout the week.

Baltimore is coming off an impressive 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which improved their chances of winning the AFC North and making the postseason. They are currently 7-7 on the season and are right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the division race.

After the game, there appeared to be some concerns with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley. Awuzie injured his foot in the game, while Stanley has been banged up all season for the Ravens.

Injury updates on Stanley and Awuzie

Just one day after the Ravens' win, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh provided some updates to the media on key injuries. He started with Awuzie, whose status for the New England Patriots game isn't known.

"We'll know more as the week goes on," Harbaugh said.

As for Stanley, it's been the typical soreness he has been dealing with for a good portion of the season. Harbaugh doesn't seem as concerned with Stanley.

"He's sore like a lot of guys when you hear three weeks left there's different little things. He's another guy we'll be looking at through the course of the week and see where he's at," he said.

Awuzie has played well this season in Baltimore's secondary in his first season with the team. He has racked up 35 tackles, seven pass deflections, and one quarterback hit. Many have looked at him as someone the Ravens should bring back as a nickel corner of the future for the team with a longer-term deal.

Stanley has only missed one game this season for the Ravens, but he has dealt with injuries this season and fought through them. The two-time Pro Bowler has been taking practices off each week to heal up his body, which could be the route the team takes this week to protect him.

Baltimore will need to be careful how they deal with Awuzie and Stanley, especially after the type of season the team has had. The Ravens were plagued with injuries early in the season and are finally at a point where they have all the key players back in the starting lineup and playing.

They can't afford to lose anyone else on the roster, as they have to find a way to keep everyone healthy for the most critical three-game stretch they will have all season.

