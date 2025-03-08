Ravens Re-Sign Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed star left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a new contract, keeping him off the open market just days before free agency begins.
Stanley's new deal will reportedly pay him $60 million over three years, with $44 million guaranteed . Many believed that Stanley could earn more than $20 million per year in free agency, so to sign him for that amount is impressive work by Eric DeCosta and co.
Stanley, who turns 31 on March 18, was expected to be the top offensive tackle in free agency this offseason. Even with his age and injury history, there were still a host of teams with reported interest in him, with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs being among the most popular suitors.
Instead, Stanley stays with the only team he's ever played for in the NFL, and the Ravens accomplish their main goal of the offseason in keeping him home.
The former No. 6 overall pick restructured his deal last offseason to give him just one year left on his deal, essentially betting on himself. That bet paid off tremendously, as he not only played all 17 games for the first time in his career, but he provided some excellent blocking on Lamar Jackson's blindside. He played well enough to earn his second career Pro Bowl selection, albeit as an alternate.
With Stanley back in the fold, the Ravens can now turn their attention to keeping their other free agents before the new league year starts on Wednesday, and add new ones after that. It also affords them the option to avoid spending their first-round pick on an offensive tackle, which many analysts projected them to do in anticipation of Stanley's departure.
Needless to say, it's a great day for the Ravens.
