Ravens Rookie Class Bold Predictions: Second-Rounder Wins DROY
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL heading into the 2025 season, and their rookie class is a significant reason why. They have several first-year pros who will either start or provide quality depth this year.
After getting a glimpse of what they can contribute at this level during the preseason, now is the perfect time to provide some lofty projections for the Ravens' 2025 rookie class, including the trio of undrafted free agents who made the final 53-man roster.
DB Malaki Starks
Even though he had the smallest sample size of the bunch aside from third-round lineman Emery Jones, who remains on the NFI list, the Ravens' first first-round safety was as advertised in his two abbreviated exhibition appearances before sitting out the final. Starks showed impressive range, physicality, and instincts, which will allow him to quickly establish himself as one of the best ballhawks in the league as a rookie and challenge for the league interception title in his first year.
Bold expectation: Leads Ravens and all rookies with 7 interceptions and finishes as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist.
OLB Mike Green
After falling into the Ravens' lap in the second round, the 2024 NCAA sack leader proves to be one of the biggest steals of the draft by emerging as one of the up-and-coming young edge defenders in the league as a rookie. During the preseason and throughout training camp, he showed that he is not a finesse player at the position and can set a strong edge against the run as well as pressure the quarterback with insane bend, an explosive get off and an array of pass rush moves. The Ravens have had two players win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in the franchise's first 29 years of existence, and both were outside linebackers who notched double-digit sacks in year one. Although he didn't record one in the preseason, Green will follow in franchise legend Terrell Suggs' footsteps and reach double figures despite not being a starter.
Bold expectation: Records 10-plus sacks and beats out Starks and odds-on favorite, Abdul Carter of the New York Giants, for DROY honors.
OL Emery Jones Jr.
The former LSU standout is the only Ravens rookie to not suit up during the preseason and has yet to even take the practice field in any capacity aside from an observer since he joined the team. While this prevented him from being able to compete for a starting or even primary backup job, general manager Eric DeCosta recently provided a glimmer of hope that Jones could still find a way to have an impact this year.
"At some point, [Jones Jr.] is going to get a chance to play this year," DeCosta said last Wednesday. "He'll be back this year, and he'll practice. He's going to be a physical guy. The one thing I can tell you about Emery is he's a physical, combative player. We saw that at the Senior Bowl. We saw it on tape. This guy loves to play. He kind of fits our mentality. I can't wait to get him out there and practice just to see what he looks like."
Bold expectation: Overtakes Ben Cleveland as the primary backup at guard or fellow rookie Carson Vinson as the top backup at right tackle once he gets healthy and acclimated down the second-half stretch.
LB Teddye Buchanan
Following a quiet start to the preseason in the opener, the fourth-rounder popped in the final two, showing impressive speed and instincts. He comes with a wealth of experience on special teams and didn't disappoint in that aspect of the game and flashed in coverage as well. Buchanan will offset the loss of Malik Harrison and Chris Board in the third phase of the game and will also follow in their footsteps by earning playing time on defense at the WILL spot next to three-time All Pro Roquan Smith.
Bold expectation: Earns rotational snaps on defense and shines as a core special teams contributor.
OT Carson Vinson
The only prospect drafted from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) went from looking like the extremely raw developmental talent he was billed as coming out of Alabama A&M through the first two exhibition games to showing tremendous flashes of potential in the finale. Vinson played every offensive snap and was consistently the aggressor, whether run-blocking or shooting his hands into the chest of defenders in pass protection. He played to the whistle and finished his blocks. He anchored well, maintained good leverage, and was light on his feet. Vinson also showed the agility to mirror pass rushers around the quarterback, without compromising the integrity of the pocket.
Bold expectation: Usurps veteran swing tackle Joseph Noteboom as the primary backup at left tackle.
K Tyler Loop
No Ravens rookie is under more pressure heading into their first season in the league than the sixth-round kicker. He is not just the first player at his position ever drafted in the 30-year history of the franchise, but Loop is the handpicked successor to Justin Tucker, who was a seven-time Pro Bowler and is still the most accurate kicker of all-time. In the preseason, Loop went 9-of-11 on his field goal attempts with five makes of 50-plus and a long of 61 that would've been good from 70. There are some elite kickers in the AFC, but he will make a name for himself in short order.
Bold expectation: Makes over 90 percent of his kicks, makes half a dozen game-winners and breaks Tucker's NFL record for the longest field goal by yard but looks like it had a little more room to spare.
WR LaJohntay Wester
The revolving door and a lack of juice the Ravens had at the punt returner role in 2024 were addressed with the sixth-round rookie, who flashed exciting all-purpose potential during the preseason. Not only did he consistently make good decisions when it came to fielding the ball, Wester showed just how dangerous he can be with it in his hands. He returned his second punt return opportunity to the house for an 87-yard touchdown and led the team in receiving yards in two of their three exhibition contests. As a rookie, he could be an ideal backup for 2024 Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and a great weapon on special teams that sparks and creates offense.
Bold expectation: Becomes a First Team All Pro return specialist and scores 8 all-purpose touchdowns with 3 coming on punt returns and 5 on offense, 3 receiving and 2 rushing.
DT Aeneas Peebles
While the sixth-rounder didn't fit the typical mold of a Ravens defensive lineman at the time he was selected, he proved that he belongs with his play on the field both in practice and preseason games. His first-step is as explosive as advertised, as was his prowess as a penetrating interior pass rusher with how he fired off the ball, ran downplays and relentlessly pressured opposing quarterbacks. In addition to having a great nickname like 'Fub', Peebles is listed as the primary backup behind two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Jones, which means he'll be part of a regular rotation.
Bold expectation: Shines as a situational interior pass rusher and finishes second among Ravens defensive lineman with 6 sacks.
CB Keyon Martin
There wasn't a player on either side of the ball who boosted their stock more during the preseason than the undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette, who went from a rookie camp tryout to beating out draft picks for a roster spot. He balled out from his nickel corner spot, recording several tackles for loss and generating points on a sack for a safety and a pick-six. Martin also shone just as bright on special teams, which is well he will make his most significant impact as a rookie, in addition to being a great backup to four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey in the slot.
Bold expectation: Makes the Pro Bowl as a special teamer and generates handful of turnovers on defense as a relief nickel corner.
DB Reuben Lowery
With 2024 breakout Ar'Darius Washington out of commission until November at the earliest as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in May, the undrafted free agent has a golden opportunity to make his mark on defense as the No.3 safety who comes on the field early and often. His presence in the backend gives the Ravens a pair of young ballhawks with range and ball skills to eliminate big plays over the top and down the field and the ability to take the ball away. Lowery has the chance to be to this year's defense what Geno Stone was to the team's top-ranked unit in 2023 when they led the league in turnovers forced.
Bold expectation: Finishes third on the team in interceptions with 5, including a pick-six.
LB Jay Higgins
The former All American who went undrafted due largely to his lack of size and eye-popping athleticism showcased his playmaking ability, instincts, physicality and high football IQ throughout the preseason. Higgins has all the makings of being the next undrafted off-ball linebacker in a long line of success stories for the Ravens. Like his defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, he will start off as a core special teams player but could carve out a role on defense before the end of the year if Simpson doesn't keep his hold on the starting spot.
Bold expectation: Leapfrogs Jake Hummel on the depth chart to become a primary backup and earns rotational reps on defense along with Buchannan.
