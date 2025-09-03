Ravens Announce First Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener
With the Baltimore Ravens' regular season opener just days away and training camp in the books, the team's public relations staff compiled a Week 1 depth chart. Here are some of the top takeaways from it, which include winners of position battles that have already been officially revealed, as well as a couple that haven't been.
One of the first aspects of the depth chart that stands out is that there are two names occupying the RUSH outside linebacker role, as fifth-year veteran Odafe Oweh and third-year pro Tavius Robinson are listed as co-starters, with fourth-year pro David Ojabo as the third string. This continues a theme of high recognition for Robinson, who had already carved out a role for himself as an early down run defender through his first couple of seasons and is now poised and expected to take another step as a pass rusher.
At the SAM spot on the other edge, second-round rookie Mike Green is listed as the only backup behind Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy, hinting at a possible heavy rotation to preserve the seasoned veteran while keeping the tantalizingly talented youngster involved regularly.
While Green will have to bide his time before becoming a full-time starter, the same can't be said for three of his fellow rookies, as first-round safety Malaki Starks, sixth-round kicker Tyler Loop and sixth-round wide receiver LaJohntay Wester are each listed at a top spot on the depth chart. Ever since veteran Ar'Darius Washington went down with a torn Achilles, Starks has been running with the first-team defense exclusively in practice and is penciled in as a Day 1 starter. Loop was formerly proclaimed as the successor to Justin Tucker by head coach John Harbaugh after the team's second preseason game. While Wester hasn't been officially announced as the starting punt returner, he was the only on who showed the most promise and good decision making when it came to fielding and returning the ball.
Third-year running back Keaton Mitchell was projected to win the starting kick returner job, but seventh-year veteran Justice Hill is occupying the top spot on the depth chart. The former undrafted gem is listed right behind him, which means he'll still likely still be on the field at the same time, lined up opposite of Hill as most teams deploy two returners for the dynamic kickoff. Second-year pro Rasheen Ali showed a lot of promise as a kick returner during the preseason, which included ripping off a long of 69 yards to set up a short, eventual touchdown drive.
Fifth-round rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson and undrafted safety Reuben Lowey III are the only first-year pros listed as primary backups. Even though he has exclusively played on the left side since college, Vinson is the second-string right tackle with veteran Joseph Noteboom backing up Pro Bowl blindside protector Ronnie Stanley. Lowery III being listed behind Starks gives the Ravens possibly the youngest free safety depth chart in the league, but both possess tremendous instincts and ball skills.
Third-year pro Trenton Simpson is listed as a Week 1 starter for the second year in a row coming off a strong training camp and closing out the preseason with a banger of a performance. Even though he made more splash plays on defense during exhibition action, undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV is not listed as a primary backup to Simpson or three-time First Team All Pro Roquan Smith. Instead, fourth-round rookie Teddye Buchanan is the second-string WILL behind Simpson, and veteran special teams ace is second at MIKE after Smith.
Despite being one of the most consistent standout performers in practice dating back to OTAs and popping in the second preseason game, second-year wideout Devontez Walker is listed as a third-string alongside Wester. Meanwhile, fifth-year veteran Tylan Wallace is listed alongside three-time All Pro DeAndre Hopkins as the top backups behind Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
