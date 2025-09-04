Ravens Cut Former Steelers CB
The Baltimore Ravens jumped at the opportunity to add an All-Pro special teamer in J.T. Gray, but that meant they had to part ways with another one of their promising players.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens released cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. as a corresponding move to signing Gray.
Graham, 26, joined Baltimore ahead of its preseason finale after a pair of sixth-round rookies at the position in Robert Longerbeam and Bilhal Kone suffered season-ending injuries.
He impressed in his limited action, too, recording an interception in the team's 30-3 win against the Washington Commanders.
However, Graham was waived as part of final roster cuts, and he was re-signed to the practice squad the next day.
Graham began his NFL career as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
He played in four games as a rookie, recording 13 tackles and four passes defensed. However, Graham didn't make the Bears' 53-man roster in 2022 and re-signed to their practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers.
The Cleveland Browns later signed Graham to their active roster. He appeared in seven games for the Browns, registering just six tackles over 37 defensive snaps and 55 special teams reps.
Graham went on injured reserve in August 2023 with an ankle injury and was released that November. The Pittsburgh Steelers then signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2024.
He was waived as part of the Steelers' final roster cuts, but he returned to their practice squad and remained there until he was released on October 29.
Graham spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Oregon. As a true freshman, he appeared in 13 games, starting 12 of them, and racked up 62 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
He then started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018 and tied for the third-most pass breakups in the country with 18. Graham also recorded 56 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six.
During his junior campaign in 2019, Graham started 14 games and finished with 64 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He opted out of the 2020 season and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
