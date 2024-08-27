Ravens Rookie Living Up To Hype
In the modern NFL, many rookies, especially first-round picks, are expected to make an impact right away. Luckily for the Baltimore Ravens, their latest first-rounder looks ready to do just that.
Throughout his first NFL offseason, cornerback Nate Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick, has been extremely impressive. He had a strong camp, then carried it into the preseason opener where broke up three passes on his first drive alone. Although he left that game in the second half with a shoulder injury, it was still a great debut that should set the tone for his rookie campaign.
From the Ravens' point of view, Wiggins' has been exactly the player they hoped for, possibly even better.
"I felt like [Nate Wiggins] did well," head coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday. "It seemed like he did well in the game. A couple of times, they threw his way, [and] he was there. [He] made a nice play; I believe it was a third-down situation, if I remember it right. He's had a heck of a camp. He's definitely everything we thought he was, and not that he can get better, because he can, and I'm sure he will, because he works at it. He's going to be counted on heavily this year for us."
Wiggins brings an impressive college resume to the table. Last season at Clemson, he accounted for 29 total tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions in 10 games en route to a first-team All-ACC selection.
It's also important to remember that Wiggins is by far the youngest player on the roster, with his 21st birthday being on Wednesday. If he's this good already, then his prime years should be a sight to behold.
As Harbaugh mentioned, the Ravens will be counting on Wiggins to make an impact right away. The secondary is pretty deep with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens leading the way at corner, but given the former's injury history and the latter's contract situation, Wiggins is the future at the position.
