Ravens Star LB Falls in NFL Top 100
In a vacuum, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith coming in at No. 40 on this year's NFL Top 100, an annual ranking as voted on by the league's players, is an incredible honor. In context, though, it is a slight disappointment.
Smith came in at No. 19 on last year's ranking, so he fell a whopping 21 spots this year. It's another case of his perception across the league taking a slight hit over the past 12 months.
With that said, no one will deny that he's still one of the game's absolute best linebackers.
"Very little has gone wrong for Smith since he joined the Ravens via trade midway through the 2022 campaign," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack wrote. "In two full seasons since, Smith has made two Pro Bowls, twice been named a first-team All-Pro and compiled over 100 tackles more than any other Raven. He’s a bit vulnerable in pass defense compared to sniffing out ball-carriers, but that can be forgiven when he’s flying around quarterbacking the top-ranked D against the run as he did last year."
Even in what was a "down year," the 28-year-old linebacker finished fifth in the league with 154 tackles and earned a first-team All-Pro selection. If that's not a sign of a special player, then what is?
"He's one of the best linebackers in the game," Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. "He can run through quickly and stop the play on a dime. It's something you talk about all week, but when you get in the game you're like, 'oh this is a little quicker than we're doing against a scout team."
Perhaps more impressive than Smith's play on the field is his outstanding leadership. He's been the heart and soul of the Ravens' defense since his arrival, relaying play calls to his teammates and hyping them up before the game.
"I love the leadership aspect, the way he's communicating, the way he's getting guys lined up," New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis said. "It's almost like he stays ahead of the game, stays ahead of the offense to get those guys lined up."
So while Smith may have fallen a bit in the ranking, his reputation around the league is still exceptional. If he can just clean up a few aspects of his game that took a hit last year, most notably his play in coverage, he should easily climb back up the ranking next year.
"He's just a monster of a linebacker," Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison said. "Nothing but love and respect for the way that he plays the game."
