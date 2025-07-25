Roquan Smith Addresses Ravens ILB Competition
The Baltimore Ravens have the fortune of having one of the NFL's best off-ball linebackers in Roquan Smith, but the question of who will start alongside him has been a persistent one this offseason.
As it stands now, there seems to be two options for the starting role. The first is Trenton Simpson, a third-year pro who started 13 games last season, but was benched as he experienced some growing pains. The second is Teddye Buchanan, a fourth-round pick who posted 114 tackles last year at Cal and earned first-team All-ACC honors.
While Simpson has an apparent edge in the competition, they are both giving it their all, which Smith has definitely noticed.
"Him [Simpson] and 40 [Buchanan] both, those boys are yoked up," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "I was like, 'I never looked like that.' Whatever plan they're on, I probably need to look into it, but I leave that to them."
Smith didn't stop there, though, as he also sang both player's praises. For Simpson, much of Smith's praise focused on him off the field, as the two have been spending plenty of time together this offseason.
"He's a great dude. He's the type of guy you'd want to marry your sister, in a sense. He's that type of guy. Truly a great dude. [He's] someone who you always want there alongside [you] and just getting to know him – just knowing how he rolls – he's like one of those dudes, you're like, 'Man, what a special guy.' And that's just off the field, and on the field, obviously, he's a special talent.
"Last year was a rookie year for him, because obviously he didn't play [at linebacker] the first year with 'PQ' [Patrick Queen] being here and stuff. So, I just think the steps that he's going to take this upcoming season, I'm very excited to actually see it, and I'm excited for him to show everyone as well, because he got a lot of potential and it's just awesome being able to just break bread with him."
While Smith hasn't had as much time to grow close with Buchanan, he likes what he's seen from the rookie.
"He's well advanced for rookie," Smith said. "Teddye, mentally, obviously physically, but just the way he processes things even throughout the springtime. I know [when I was] a rookie, luckily, I played in a defense that's very similar, so it was kind of like a little head start for me. But just the way things clicked for him mentally, and then with 'Tucc' [inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci] coaching, the way he is breaking things down, I think it's very special, and I think he's going to be a really good player in this league."
The Ravens' decision at linebacker will have a massive impact on their defense as a whole, but if Smith's comments are anything to go by, they have two quality options to pick from.
