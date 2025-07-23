Ravens' Roquan Smith Responds to Out-Of-Shape Rumors
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was named first-team All-Pro for the third straight time last season, but some around the league still believe he is out of shape.
"I think he needs to get in better shape," an anonymous defensive assistant said. "Looks a little sluggish at times."
Smith couldn't disagree more, though.
"Coming into the year, I was banged up early in the year," Smith told The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker. "Some of that was just [needing to be] in better shape; then just focusing on doing my job and not [doing] anything more or anything less."
Smith, along with the rest of the Ravens defense, struggled during the first half of the season, which would line up with him saying he wasn't fully healthy.
However, Smith has never been known to put up flashy numbers on the stat sheet. In each of the past two seasons, he has recorded a career-low 1.5 sacks and one interception.
That doesn't mean Smith isn't a key piece on Baltimore's defense, though. He has led the Ravens with at least 150 tackles in back-to-back years.
Smith is doing everything he can to replicate that type of production and prove he's not out of shape.
"It's about being in good shape and having a clear understanding of what's going on. For myself, eating better and taking better care of myself and [making] sure I'm taking care of that and not letting it grow into something else," Smith said. "In this league, it's what have you done for me lately."
Only time will tell if that's what happens, but Smith looks ready to pick up right where he left off as a centerpiece to one of the NFL's top defenses. He'll try to silence his doubters while trying to help the Ravens finally get over the hump in the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!