Ravens LB Named Top 20 Player in NFL
Choosing the best player on a stacked Baltimore Ravens defense can be tricky, but when one player is clearly the heart and soul of the unit, it becomes a bit easier.
Since his arrival at the 2022 trade deadline, inside linebacker Roquan Smith has been the unquestioned leader of Baltimore's defense and one of the best defenders in the league. The 27-year-old is coming off yet another magnificent season, recording 158 total tackles en route to his second straight All-Pro selection.
Smith's impact isn't lost on those around the league, as he came in at No. 19 on the annual NFL Top 100, as voted on by players themselves. This is five spots higher than Smith's No. 24 placement last year and his highest placement to date.
"As the ringleader of Baltimore’s stingy defense, Smith’s contributions can’t be fully realized on a stat sheet," NFL.com's Michael Baca writes. "The do-it-all inside linebacker is the main solvent of a blitz-heavy unit that led the league in sacks (60.0) in 2023. The sturdy cleanup (158 tackles) and pesky pass coverage (one interception, nine pass breakups) he provides allows such defensive freedom. His Ravens teammates feasted as a result, leading the NFL in takeaways (31), but make no mistake who’s administering the flock.
"The Ravens defense did its part in the AFC title game loss to the eventual champion Chiefs, souring Smith’s first full season in Baltimore, but the leadership he’ll provide in the years to come isn’t a question."
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Smith was already a great player with the Chicago Bears, but has taken his game to a new level in Baltimore. He is commonly agreed to be one of the best inside linebackers in the league, with him and San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner vying for the title.
Smith will have a new pupil this season in Trenton Simpson, who's stepping in for the departed Patrick Queen, but taking into account how good of a mentor Smith is, it should be a relatively smooth transition.
The league will unveil the top 10 players Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is pretty much a lock to appear on the list somewhere.
