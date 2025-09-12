Ravens Rule Out Two Key Weapons vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out both tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard for Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns. Neither player suited up for last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener.
Likely, 25, suffered a foot injury during training camp and hasn't practiced since then. Until now, that is, as he returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity. He worked extensively with tight ends coach George Godsey, taking reps on the blocking sled, running routes and doing other individual drills. It was a big step in the rising star tight end's return to play, and head coach John Harbaugh sounded quite pleased with his progress.
"I'm encouraged by the progress. I talked to [Likely] today," Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "You saw [him] during practice out there, and he is in a good place. So, I'm encouraged."
The Ravens did not place Likely on injured reserve prior to the regular season, so he is eligible to return in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" or in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. If he continues to show progress, perhaps he could be on the field sooner rather than later.
Likely, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, has steadily improved each season of his career and had 42 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Many expect him to take over the No. 1 tight end role.
Ricard, on the other hand, hasn't practiced since training camp due to a calf injury. The five-time Pro Bowler is a key part of the Ravens' offense, particularly as a blocker, and his absence was noticeable against the Bills.
Baltimore elevated fourth-year fullback Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad last week, and he did a solid job of filling in for Ricard. Still, the Ravens want their unsung hero back on the field as soon as possible.
On a brighter note, cornerback Jaire Alexander, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and wide receiver Rashod Bateman have no injury designation and are good to go on Sunday. Alexander and Madubuike were both upgraded to full participants this week - the former on Thursday and the latter on Friday - while Bateman missed Friday's practice due to a personal injury. Thankfully, it won't keep him out of the game.
