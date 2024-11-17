Ravens Rule Out Six Players vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens will be without two key defensive backs against the Pittsburgh Steelers as nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet and safety Eddie Jackson are both officially inactive.
Both players were already ruled out ahead of time. Maulet was ruled out on Friday as he deals with a calf injury, while Jackson did not travel with the team for non-injury related reasons and was ruled out Saturday. Even still, it's less depth for a seconary that's already struggling.
Other inactives include three rookies in running back Rasheen Ali, center Nick Samac and wide receiver Devontez Walker, none of whom have played much this season. Third-year edge rusher David Ojabo, who had his lone sack of the season in Week 1, is also a healthy scratch for the third time in the past four games as his disappointing season continues.
For some good news, defensive tackle Travis Jones is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Jones was having a terrific start to the season, consistently creating pressure even if his most impressive feats didn't show up in the box score, but that injury has hampered him for a few weeks now. Hopefully, he'll be good to go after a bit of an extended break.
The Steelers also got some good news as running back Jaylen Warren is active after being listed as questionable with a back injury. Warren makes for a strong complementary option alongside Najee Harris, and he's been solid against Baltimore with 254 total yards in four meetings.
Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is just over an hour away at 1 p.m. ET.
