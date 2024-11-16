NFL Hits Multiple Ravens With Fines
Two Baltimore Ravens defenders are not having the best Saturday after the NFL handed down some hefty fines following last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The first defender in question is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who received two separate fines totaling $33,766. First was a fine of $22,511 for use of the helmet at the 8:23 mark of the third quarter, just before he forced a game-changing fumble. Then came a fine of $11,255 for a facemask on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at the 1:11 mark of the fourth quarter, which he did receive a penalty for during the game.
The second defender in question is defensive tackle Travis Jones, who received a fine of $22,511 for a blow to the head/neck of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the climatic two-point conversion with 38 seconds left. Jones was not called for a penalty on the play, much to the chagrin of viewers.
Both Humphrey and Jones made some big plays during the game. Humphrey had the aforementioned forced fumble, which completely shifted momentum in the Ravens' favor when they desperately needed it. Jones wasn't quite as visible, but he helped the pass rush hit Burrow 13 times and sack him thrice.
The Ravens had a nice streak going with no fines this season. Before these, the last fines came in Week 7 when Nnamdi Madubuike and Roquan Smith both lost $16,883 for unnecessary roughness, though the latter later had his rescinded. Before that, Smith and Odafe Oweh were fined $16,883 and $20,050 for unnecessary roughness back in Week 1.
The Ravens will look to avoid any further fines when they travel to face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
