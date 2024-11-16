Ravens Veteran Won't Travel to Steelers Game
The Baltimore Ravens will be without one of their top veterans on defense for Week 11's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team announced that safety Eddie Jackson has been ruled out and will not travel to the game due to non-injury related reasons.
Jackson's absence will hurt what has already been a reeling Ravens secondary. Baltimore is currently surrendering the most passing yards per game across the entire league (294.9).
During his first season with Baltimore, he's started four of nine games while posting 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, Jackson signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Ravens in July after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears. He had 15 interceptions and three touchdowns during his time with the Bears.
After signing with the team, he explained his decision to join Baltimore.
"[It was] really just the defense,"Jackson told reporters. "You look at the guys – the type of talent they have on the defensive side of the ball, from the front to the back. Being able to come in and plug in as much as possible. Whatever role that I can [take on] to contribute to that is huge. That went into a lot of thought [when] making a decision as well. ... Me and Zay [Flowers] – he's basically my little cousin. I've seen him since he was small. [When he was like] 'X-Man,' [and] he had the silver [t-shirt]. I knew Zay, Trayvon Mullen, Marlon [Humphrey and] Derrick Henry from college. So, just being reunited with guys, it makes it feel [so] special."
The Ravens and Steelers will kick off from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
