Surging Steelers QB Presents Challenge For Ravens
For the most part, the Baltimore Ravens' season is going well as they are once again one of the top teams in the AFC and look like a true contender. However, there's one massive flaw on display for the entire league to see: their atrocious pass defense.
Anyone who's followed the Ravens at all this season knows the team's defensive struggles well, so let's just go through this quickly. Baltimore has allowed 294.9 passing yards per game, by far the most in the league this season and the most of any team in several years. It's gotten to the point that even in games they win, Ravens defenders aren't happy due to how many yards they let up.
The Ravens have faced some outstanding quarterbacks so far, including Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow twice. Next up, they'll face Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson, who may not be the player he once was, but has been playing very well as of late.
In his three games since taking over as the Steelers' starter, Wilson has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 737 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception. Not mind-blowing numbers, but he's playing smart, efficient football and helping his team win.
"I have a lot of respect for 'Russ' and what he does well," head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "I think they're leaning into to his skillset, and they have some receivers that match that up a little bit. [The] offensive line continues to grow, and they have two really good [running] backs. That's who they are right now."
On the other hand, Wilson expects a challenge from the Ravens as well. Even with the secondary struggling, he knows they have a lot of playmakers back there.
"I think they fly around. I think, obviously, they've got some playmakers, they've got some guys who know how to get the ball and do some really good things," Wilson said. "I think the biggest thing for us, though, is we've got to be focused on what we do well, and we're excited about that opportunity to go up against a really good football team."
Wilson has faced the Ravens just three times previously, twice with the Seattle Seahawks and once with the Denver Broncos. In those games, he's completed 60 of 95 passes for 722 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, but has a record of just 1-2.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off from Acrisure Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
