Netflix's Issues Could Have Future Impact on Ravens
The NFL continues to break into new media avenues, and this year, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the guinea pigs.
Earlier this year, the NFL struck a deal with streaming titan Netflix to broadcast Christmas Day games for the next three seasons. This year's slate features a pair of compelling matchups, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and the Ravens traveling to meeting the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.
This deal opens new opportunities for not just the NFL, but for Netflix as it looks to break into live sports broadcasting. Unfortunately, it seems the streaming service has a long way to go in that department.
On Friday night, Netflix exclusively aired the highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, and to say there were some issues would be putting it lightly. Throughout the event, droves of fans took to social media to share their issues with buffering and the stream outright crashing. Awful Announcing put together an extensive thread on X showcasing just a few of the problems fans experienced.
Not all fans experienced these issues, but it certainly paints an ominous picture for the NFL's holiday festivities.
According to CNBC, Netflix has roughly 282.7 million paid subscribers as of last month, so it has the capacity to support millions upon millions of viewers. However, live sporting events draw far more concurrent viewers than shows or movies, and as Friday showed, that can cause problems even for a service as big as Netflix. Not to mention, there will likely be millions of customers who sign up just to watch the Christmas Day games.
Last season, the NFL aired three Christmas Day games that all drew huge ratings. The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET drew an average of 29.2 million viewers on CBS, the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET drew 29 million viewers on FOX, and the game between the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET drew 27.1 million on ABC (ratings via USA Today).
Granted, this year's games being streaming-exclusive could put a dent in their numbers, and they will also be available over the air in local markets. However, they're still going to draw huge national audiences, and Netflix will have to be more prepared for that.
For now, NFL fans will have to hope that Netflix can iron out its issues in little more than a month's time, even if it proves difficult.
