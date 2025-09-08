Ravens Set Brutal NFL Record in Loss to Bills
Despite being one of the younger franchises in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have had no shortage of legendary players and historical moments over the years, highlighted by Super Bowl wins in the 2000 and 2012 seasons.
But in the process, the Ravens have also been on the wrong side of history, which included setting a new brutal NFL record in Week 1 after a stunning 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen in Orchard Park.
With the loss, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to lose a game (including playoffs) after scoring 40+ points and rushing for 235+ yards. Teams had previously been 277-0 in such scenarios.
There's certainly been some heartbreaking playoff losses for Baltimore, but Sunday's epic collapse against Buffalo is up there for the most shocking regular-season defeats the franchise has experienced. This eye-popping stat is certainly evidence of that.
Stats aside, the Ravens seemed like they were on their way toward an easy win on the road against a fellow AFC contender. It simply felt as if there was no way the Bills would be able to get themselves back into the game.
As the cliche goes, football is a game of runs, and Buffalo couldn't seem to stop Baltimore from continuing its momentum. That was until of course Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a uncharacteristic fumble with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Instead of running the time off the clock, the Ravens gave the ball away on the second play of the drive.
Down 40-32, the Bills quickly scored a touchdown but failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion. The Ravens appeared to have dodged a bullet, but a quick three-and-out gave Buffalo the ball back, which led to the game-winning field goal.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was hardly to blame for the loss. He finished 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 70 yards and another score, but these numbers became a moot point once his counterpart Allen orchestrated the comeback.
A two-time MVP, expect Jackson to lead the charge as the Ravens look to bounce back in Week 2.
