Former Ravens QB Returns on Practice Squad Deal
The Baltimore Ravens are set to reunite with Tyler Huntley for his second go-around with the team, having signed the veteran backup to their practice squad.
Huntley's return to the Ravens has been a popular prediction in the short time since he was cut from the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, a victim of their attempt at throwing a half-dozen quarterbacks at the wall to see what stuck.
He was instantly considered one of the most qualified backup signal caller in free agency right before the big wave of roster cuts were announced on Tuesday, and his reuniting with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens felt like an inevitable feel-good storyline after all of the tough decisions had been made.
Huntley enjoyed four years of adventure in his last Baltimore stint, peaking in 2022 when he made his first and only Pro Bowl appearance despite a 2-2 record in four starts. The Ravens made the playoffs on his watch, and though they succumbed to the Cincinnati Bengals in a gritty Wild Card Round showdown, his ability to keep the ship from capsizing in Jackson's absence was remembered.
Jackson's gone on to regain control of his availability in the two years since, somewhat negating Huntley's ability to get into games. He stuck around for one more season following that Pro Bowl bonanza, watching his starter win his second MVP before hitting the road for the Miami Dolphins.
He signed to a summertime deal with the Cleveland Browns following that one-and-done stop, but fellow former Raven Joe Flacco's locking down the starting job pushed the appendage Huntley out of the Browns' crowded quarterback room.
Huntley won't be Jackson's direct backup anymore should he find his way elevated from the Ravens' practice squad, with Baltimore having found a more modern replacement in Cooper Rush. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has looked like one of the better second-stringers in the game, regularly filling in for Dak Prescott with some highly-capable play in spot opportunities.
They had a deep-bench quarterback within their ranks for two years in Devin Leary, but the former Ravens draft pick failed to make a strong impact after plenty of snap counts in multiple training camps. A year after getting cut and reclaimed to the practice team, Leary was cut once again as one of Tuesday's many casualties.
Now that they look to bring in the more experienced and proven Huntley to soak up those possessions, Leary's time with the Ravens looks like it's concluded.
