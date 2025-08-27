Ravens Sign Star Safety to Record Contract Extension
The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a contract extension for star safety Kyle Hamilton, making him the highest-paid player in the league at his position.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta broke the news himself, ending a long negotiation period between the two sides. With very little lead-up to the breaking news, they've now got Hamilton locked in through 2030 on a four-year, $100.4 million extension for the largest safety deal in NFL history, netting the star defensive player over $25 million annually for the highest per-season salary of his position group.
This is the first big extension signed among the various former 2022 NFL Draft prospects, several of which have proven themselves among the league's best within their various roles in looking to secure some long-term money. Tyler Linderbaum's odds of walking in next year's free agency seem increasingly likely amidst Baltimore's reluctance to extend the center to the figure he sees fit, while Isaiah Likely awaits his own negotiation saga.
Hamilton, though, always seemed like the likeliest bet to remain a Raven long-term. In just three seasons in the NFL, he's already accumulated multiple All-Pro appearances, including a First Team nod in 2023 and a ninth-place Defensive Player of the Year finish in 2024. He's generally considered the best safety in the game by most analysts, recently ringing in as ESPN's 15th best NFL player.
His work in consistently tying Baltimore's defense together has never gone unnoticed, with his versatility sliding into multiple positions all across the secondary helping the Ravens to constantly patch holes in years past.
Now, with a revamped cornerback room to play in front of and a brand-new, freshly-drafted running mate in free safety Malaki Starks alongside him, Hamilton is expected to continue his ascent into defensive superstardom in 2025.
Attention will naturally shift to some of the other noteworthy extension-worthy candidates sharing Hamilton's locker room, with DeCosta getting ahead of the obvious story in quickly clarifying that he has little news to offer in the way of a Lamar Jackson deal. The star quarterback has more time left until expiration than Hamilton had, but he's looking to avoid the song and dance that surrounded the end of his previous deal.
Hamilton now joins a number of other key Ravens who've gotten their money this summer, with Derrick Henry, Rashod Bateman and Ronnie Stanley already putting pen to paper in anticipation of next week's regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
