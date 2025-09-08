Ravens Lamar Jackson Shoves Bills Fan After Touchdown
Emotions ran wild for the Baltimore Ravens during Sunday's season opener in Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills.
The Ravens seemed like they had the game in hand in the second half behind dominant performances from both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but it just wasn't enough, as Josh Allen led the Bills to an improbable 41-40 win after Buffalo trailed 40-25 with four minutes to play.
But before the Bills' comeback came together, there was some interesting antics that ensued near the end of the third quarter after Baltimore extended its lead.
Following a highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown catch from DeAndre Hopkins, Jackson ran over to celebrate with new teammate behind the end zone, but one Bills fan in the stands inserted himself a bit too much into the action, smacking his hands on both Jackson
Given the fan's physical interference, Jackson's reaction was justified. It seems unlikely that the NFL would fine him for the incident but it's not like the league always makes the most logical decisions anyways.
Still, Jackson took accountably when speaking to the media after the game.
“I forgot where I was a little bit," Jackson said, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "You’ve got to think in those situations. I’ll learn from that.”
Either way, that moment quickly became an afterthought once the Bills put together a comeback that will be remembered for seasons to come.
Jackson finished 14 of 19 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 70 yards and another score. In his Ravens debut, Hopkins had two catches for 35 yards and the touchdown.
The Ravens will have to regroup quickly before opening up AFC North play in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore suffered an upset loss in Cleveland in Week 8 of last season, and can't afford a similar results after Sunday's brutal defeat to the Bills.
But with Jackson and Henry still looking as dominant as ever, it's hard to put anything past the Ravens when it comes to the ability to bounce back moving forward.
