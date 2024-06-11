Ravens' Shannon Sharpe Signs New Deal With ESPN
Former Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe is one of the brightest stars in sports media today, and he'll now have an even greater platform to work with.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN announced that Sharpe has signed a multi-year deal with the network. Under the new deal, Sharpe will expand his role on the hit show First Take and other programs, though details on his role there will be announced later.
“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to theFirst Taketeam, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said David Roberts, ESPN’s Head of Event & Studio Production, in a press release. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”
Sharpe first joined First Take in August of last year following his highly-publicized departure from FOX Sports 1's Undisputed. He orginially signed for just the NFL season, but proved to be so popular that he signed an extension to stay on. Now, he's signed yet another deal that will see him become one of the main pieces of the show.
“Being a part of this family has been a blessing," Sharpe said in the press release. "Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take, has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!”
In addition to his work with ESPN, Sharpe also hosts his Club Shay Shay podcast, which has well over three million subscribers on YouTube. His interview with comedian Katt Williams went particularly viral, garnering over 70 million views on YouTube alone in less than six months.
Sharpe, 55, spent two seasons in Baltimore from 2000-2001. The Hall of Fame tight end caught 140 passes for 1,621 yards and seven touchdowns in that time. He was also a key part of the Ravens' first Super Bowl run in franchise history, catching six receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns during the 2000 playoffs.
For the majority of his career though, Sharpe wore blue and orange as a member of the Denver Broncos. He racked up 675 receptions for 8,439 yards and 55 touchdowns in 12 seasons with the Broncos, all the most by a tight end in franchise history.
