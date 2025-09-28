Ravens Shouldn't Panic Despite Slow Start
For a team that was widely seen as a Super Bowl favorite heading into the season, the Baltimore Ravens haven't had the start they'd hoped for.
The Ravens are once again 1-2 through three games, but the concerns go well beyond just their record. Their defense, previously believed to be one of the best in the league, currently ranks 32nd in yards allowed (415.0 per game) and 31st in points allowed (32 per game). Meanwhile, their trademark rushing attack hasn't been clicking and Derrick Henry has suddenly developed a bad fumbling habit.
As has been said about the NFL countless times, though, it's a marathon, not a sprint. There's still a ton of football left to play, and the Ravens are more than capable of bouncing back after a slow start. Heck, they just did it last year, when they started the year 0-2 but finished at 12-5.
The Athletic's Mike Jones put together a panic index of teams that currently have losing records and ruled that the Ravens should keep calm, for now at least.
"The Ravens badly missed injured top defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy against Detroit. They’ll need other defenders to shoulder larger loads in their absences," Jones wrote. "Fortunately for Baltimore, things in the AFC North are also unstable elsewhere. Cincinnati will be without Joe Burrow for much of the season. Cleveland is limited by shaky quarterback play, and the Steelers are inconsistent.
"If Henry can cure his sudden fumblitis and if the defense can start getting some key stops, the Ravens have winnable games ahead (three straight home games: Texans, Rams, Bears, and a road trip to Miami) and could improve their positioning by the midpoint of the season."
The Ravens were the second-highest team on the list behind the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they play in Week 4. With both teams off to slow starts, that game suddenly added a whole new layer of intrigue. It's still a matchup between AFC heavyweights, but now both of them are desperate to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole.
The AFC North looking weaker than previously expected is indeed good news for the Ravens, but they have the tools to dig out of this hole one their own. Their roster is still one of the best in the league (at least on paper), and it should be only a matter of time until they get going.
