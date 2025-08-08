Ravens Show Support for Injured Rookie
Major injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL (and any sport really), but it's especially painful when one occurs in the preseason - and to a rookie, no less.
Unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens suffered that exact fate on Thursday. Rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, suffered a gruesome knee injury in the first quarter of the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and needed to be taken off the field with an air cast on his leg. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Kone tore a ligament in his knee and will miss the entire season.
The injury was hard to watch, and even harder to bear for the Ravens. Harbaugh, who went out to check on Kone after the injury, spoke on the emotions running through his head at the time.
"Very emotional," Harbaugh told reporters. "[Kone was] playing well, too. Even in that play, he made a heck of a play and then even seeing him in the locker room just now was really hard. [It was] very hard.
"But like I told him, 'The sun will come up tomorrow. If the sun doesn't come up tomorrow, we will have much bigger problems. So, the sun will come up tomorrow, you'll get this taken care of. You'll be rehabbing. You're part of our team, and you'll be back. So, it's just not on the time that you hope for.' So, I think he'll see that in due time."
Of course, Kone's injury also hit hard for his teammates. Safety Malaki Starks gave his fellow rookie defensive back a hearfelt showing of support following the game.
"You never want to see it," Starks said. "Football is 100% rate of injury, and you never know when it's going to happen. He's been working really hard to be in his position. His story is amazing and he's going to bounce back and be stronger than ever, but I know it's going to take some time, and we just have to be there for him the best way that we can."
Last season at Western Michigan, Kone accounted for 70 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception, putting himself on the map as an NFL prospect. The 23-year-old has battled plenty of adversity throughout his life, and hopefully, he will be able to come back strong next year.
