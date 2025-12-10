Ravens’ John Harbaugh Takes Dig From Steelers’ Mike Tomlin

The fallout of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-22 victory over the Baltimore Ravens spanned well beyond bragging rights that usually ensue from the teams' biannual matchups, let alone the division race that the thriller helped tilt.

This game went down to the final seconds, but it was not a cleanly officiated one by any means. Isaiah Likely's would-be go-ahead touchdown that got called back has completely overshadowed the entertaining finish in the days since, and distracting arguments over interpretation of the NFL's rule book have shouldered much of the blame for the Ravens' most recent collapse.

But a team like the Steelers, who largely benefitted from the lopsided final few minutes of the weekend outing, has no reason to complain about anything. A win is a win, and they don't have to care how they got it now that they've jumped to the No. 4 seed while booting Baltimore well out of the realistic playoff picture.

Two Sides of the Coaching Narrative

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has refused to let the controversy slip through the cracks. He's referred to the catch rules that the league has continually referred back to as "clear as mud," and he's been all up in the NFL's ear even after the league admitted potential wrongdoing.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shouts at line judge Tom Eaton (87) after a call following a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Mike Tomlin, on the other hand, has had the luxury of playing it cool. Another in a long line of winning records and playoff appearance buys him a little bit more job security, especially compared to the reeling operation in Baltimore, and he gleefully gloated that advantageous position in his weekly presser.

"There's going to be controversial calls in big games. I think I always focus my energy on making enough plays to minimize that in terms of determining the outcome of the game," he said. "That's why you won't hear me calling New York postgame for explanations and things of that nature... It's not going to change the outcome. I just work to keep moving, and I just like to put together a comprehensive enough plan and make enough plays where the game's outcome doesn't hinge on one play or a couple of plays.

His analysis that the game always goes beyond a few calls that swung in one team's favor, but Ravens fans are right to feel robbed after an uptick in questionable decisions within the final few close minutes of the high-stakes contest.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tomlin is a professional as a motivator and a survivor, and despite going on record many-a-time in praising his longtime peer in Harbaugh, he can't pass up the situation that he's benefitted from.

