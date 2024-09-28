Ravens Shut Down CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis will miss at least the next four games after landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Armour-Davis, 25, dealt with injuries throughout his first two NFL seasons, but had been healthy this year and worked his way into the cornerback rotation. Unfortunately, he left last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys late and did not return. He didn't practice throughout the week and was already ruled out.
Now, the earliest he could return is Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.
With Armour-Davis out, the Ravens will have to rely on their cornerback depth even more. First-round rookie Nate Wiggins should see his snap count increase, and fourth-round rookie T.J. Tampa could get into regular-season action for the first time. Additionally, the return of Arthur Maulet, who is eligible to come back in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, would be a great boost to the secondary.
In other news, nose tackle Michael Pierce has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Pierce also left the Cowboys game with a shoulder injury, but unlike Armour-Davis, was able to return to action. He didn't practice Wednesday, but was a full participant Thursday and Friday and didn't receive a game status on the final injury report.
Pierce, 31, has only played 69 defensive snaps this season (35 percent), but he is a key piece of the defensive line rotation. The 355-pound behemoth has seven tackles and a half sack on the season.
The Ravens also used only one of their two practice squad elevations on running back Chris Collier, who could see some special teams action on Sunday.
