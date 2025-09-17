Ravens Re-Sign OLB to Practice Squad
The Baltimore Ravens made a flurry of transactions regarding their practice squad ahead of their week of preparation to face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Among the most notable is the reunion with third-year outside linebacker Malik Hamm after he was released to make room for second-year wide receiver Cornelius Johnson last week.
Hamm is a local product who grew up in Baltimore and signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Lafayette University in 2023. He made the team as a rookie but had both of his first two seasons cut short by injuries, including a torn ACL last year.
Despite standing out in the preseason with recording 6 total tackles, including 4 solos and 2 for a loss to go along with half a sack, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery, he was beat out by 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo for the fifth and final outside linebacker spot on the 53-man roster.
With Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury that caused him to exit the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns and not return, they need more depth on the edge. Hamm is both in shape and knows their system intimately, given that it is the only one he has known as a professional.
The spot on the practice squad that Hamm is filling was vacated by the departure of second-year interior offensive lineman Nick Samac, who was signed to the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster. He will help offset the loss of veteran starters Austin Corbett at center and Robert Hunt at guard, who suffered major injuries during the team's narrow Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Samac was originally selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and spent his first season as a staple of the healthy inactive list every week. This past training camp and preseason, he was beat out by fellow second-year pro Corey Bullock, who was an undrafted free agent out of Maryland last year, for the primary backup center spot behind two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum. In Carolina, he will get a chance to see the first regular-season action of his young career.
In other practice squad news, the Ravens placed veteran safety J.T. Gray on the practice squad injured list. The former First Team All Pro special teams ace who they are really excited about has yet to appear in a game since being signed on Sept. 3 ahead of their season-opener.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!