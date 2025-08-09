Ravens Sign Former Raiders Draft Pick After Bilhal Kone Injury
The Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback MJ Devonshire and he is with the team , according to multiple reports. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at the time of writing.
The news comes just two days after rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone, a sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Kone obviously wasn't going to be a starter, but he was slated to play a notable depth role in the secondary. Now, the Ravens add some depth to make up for that loss.
Devonshire, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft, though he spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders in January, but was released in late April just after the draft.
The Carolina Panthers then claimed Devonshire on waivers, only to release him in late July. Now, he heads to his third team of 2025 before the season even kicks off.
The Aliquippa, Pa., native began his collegiate career at Kentucky, but only truly broke out after transferring to Pittsburgh in 2021. In three years at Pittsburgh, Devonshire accounted for 84 total tackles, 22 passes defended and eight interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. That included an 86-yard pick-six in an upset over then-No. 14 Louisville in 2023, which helped him become the ACC Defensive Back of the Week.
Devonshire earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022 and 2023.
After not playing in his entire rookie season, Devonshire will look to prove he's still capable of holding his own on the backfield. If this weekof practice goes well, he could make his Ravens debut when they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in their second preseason game on Aug. 16.
