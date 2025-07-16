Ravens DB Among Best Young NFL Players
The Baltimore Ravens are a team with talent across the board, but there's a difference between stars making an impact now versus having a squad that can contend for a long time.
Luckily for the Ravens, they are built like the latter. They have young talent that can last years with the Ravens.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook listed Hamilton as one of his All-Under-25 players.
"With a first-team All-Pro selection, two Pro Bowl nods and votes for Defensive Player of the Year going his way in 2024, Hamilton has undoubtedly established a reputation as a game-changing safety," Shook wrote.
"He had just one pick on 55 targets last season, but he remains an active participant in Baltimore’s defense, getting more involved in the run game and finishing fifth in run stops (28) among safeties. He posted the most well-rounded assortment of primary defensive PFF grades of any safety in the NFL and finished with the second highest overall defensive grade at the position, behind only Joseph. Hamilton is a stud and will be a cornerstone in Baltimore for many, many years to come."
The other defenders on the team include Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams), Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans), Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), T'Vondre Sweat (Tennessee Titans), Nakobe Dean (Philadelphia Eagles), Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay Packers), Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs) and Kerby Joseph (Detroit Lions).
Hamilton is expected to lead the defense for many years to come, but the 2025 season may be his most important yet.
Hamilton already had his fifth-year option exercised by the team, but his performance this season will likely determine how much the Ravens will offer him when it's time to negotiate a new contract for himself next offseason.
