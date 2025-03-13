Ravens Sign Potential Competition For Trenton Simpson at ILB
The Baltimore Ravens just watched two of their top special teams contributors from this past season agree to terms to sign with new teams for surprisingly more compensation than many expected they'd garner on the open market. According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, they are slated to sign veteran linebacker and special teams ace Jake Hummel to a one-year deal.
The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2022 spent his first three seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Rams where he established himself as one of the best players in the third phase of the game. In 2024, he was on the field for 77 % of the Rams' special teams snaps, recorded eight tackles covering kicks and punts and managed to block a punt against the Buffalo Bills that was returned for a touchdown.
Hummel will slot right in and help fill the void on special teams left by either Malik Harrison or Chris Board who departed in free agency. However, he could fill in their shoes in more ways than one as competition to push 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson for playing time and potentially the full-time starting spot next to three-time First Team All Pro Roquan Smith in the middle of the Ravens defense.
The team let 2023 Pro Bowler and former first-rounder Patrick Queen walk in free agency last offseason because they believed Simpson would step up after spending most of his rookie season as a reserve playing predominantly in special teams. They gave him a clear pathway and ample opportunity to seize the role but relegated him to a backup after 13 starts, opting to rotate Harrison and Board at the spot instead.
While Simpson's 665 defensive snaps played in 2024 alone dwarf Hummel's 117 for his career, it doesn't mean that he'll be handed the starting spot or be given the bulk of reps to prove himself for the second year in a row.
Hummel played in every game for the Rams in each of the last two seasons and even got to make his first career start on defense last year in the Week 18 regular-season finale. He played a career-high 51 defensive snaps and set a new single-game career-high with eight total tackles including five solos.
There's a chance the Ravens could still add a veteran free agent at the position who comes with even more experience playing on defense between now and the start of training camp. With 11 confirmed picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, that is another avenue they could look to add more competition for Simpson and further bolster the position with both Harrison and Board gone.
