Ravens NT Announces Retirement After Eight Seasons
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons, he announced on the Sports Spectrum Podcast.
"After nine seasons, after much prayer, talking to my family, just going through the grind, man, and just being satisfied where I am, looking forward to doing other things in life, I just decided to call it a career," Pierce said. "So it's been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful nine years. I've had so many people help me along the way."
The veteran defensive tackle gave a personal thanks to former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and former defensive line coach Joe Cullen, among others.
Pierce, 32, spent seven of his eight NFL seasons (he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, hence him saying nine seasons) in Baltimore, with the remaining season coming with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The massive lineman finishes his career with 238 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 99 games.
Pierce's final regular-season game featured arguably the most memorable play of his entire career. Late in the Ravens' Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, he dropped back into coverage and made a miraculous pick on quarterback Bailey Zappe. At 355 pounds, he became the heaviest player to record an interception since at least 2000.
"I'll be honest; I don't want to curse in front of the cameras, but my immediate reaction was ''S' word, he really threw this football,'" Pierce told reporters after the game. "I'm glad I caught it. And like I said, I don't want to end up a meme. I don't want my wife or family laughing at me. So, I did the right thing, I got down and left it right there."
The Ravens were the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense in 2024, and though he only played around a third of possible defensive snaps, Pierce was a big reason why, literally. Baltimore will definitely miss him as he begins the next chapter of his life.
