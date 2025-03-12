Updated List of Ravens Draft Picks With Compensatory Selections
Free agency may be taking up all the headlines right now, but the NFL Draft is right around the corner, and teams are absolutely making their preparations for the big event.
On Tuesday, the league announced its 35 compensatory picks for the upcoming draft, which is possibly the Baltimore Ravens' favorite time of the year. The masters of the compensatory pick game, the Ravens once again received four such picks in the upcoming draft, the maximum amount possible.
Now, Baltimore has 11 total picks to work with in April. Below is a full list of their picks now that the compensatory selections have been finalized:
- Round 1 - No. 27 overall
- Round 2 - No. 59 overall
- Round 3 - No. 91 overall
- Round 4 - No. 129 overall
- Round 4 - No. 136 overall (compensatory)
- Round 5 - No. 176 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6 - No. 183 overall (from Carolina)
- Round 6 - No. 203 overall
- Round 6 - No. 210 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6 - No. 212 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7 - No. 243 overall
The Ravens have long been operating as if they're going to have 11 picks this year, among the most of any team. In fact, general manager Eric DeCosta cited the number of picks as a reason for the team's slow start to free agency.
"We're probably going to have 11 draft picks this year," DeCosta told reporters at the combine. "My goal would be to hit on a large percentage of those draft picks to find good, young, inexpensive talent to put guys in for the future, because the reality of it is, when you're paying guys like Lamar Jackson and the Marlon Humphreys' and the Nnamdi Madubuikes' and the Roquan Smiths' and guys like that, and the guys – someday – like probably Tyler Linderbaum and guys like Kyle Hamilton, you have to draft well every single year, so that you always have an open window."
The Ravens have acquired a league-high 60 compensatory picks since the NFL began awarding them in 1994, which is even more impressive than it sounds because they didn't enter the league until 1996. The Dallas Cowboys have the second most compensatory picks at 58.
Baltimore knows how to use the compensatory pick formula better than any other team, and it's worked wonders throughout the team's 29-year history. Hopefully, this year's compensatory picks can be put to good use as well.
