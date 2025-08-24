Ravens LB Enters Make-or-Break Season on High Note
The Baltimore Ravens took their traditional approach of not playing their key players in the preseason a step further on Saturday, with all of their starters resting for the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.
Well, all except one.
Linebacker Trenton Simpson played extensively on Saturday, and did he ever make the most of the opportunity. In roughly a half of action, the third-year pro recorded six total tackles (one for loss), 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a tipped pass that resulted in an interception. He was probably the biggest standout from a dominant defensive performance.
Simpson, 24, started last year next to Roquan Smith, but was benched down the stretch as his growing pains became more apparent. He's now reclaimed his starting job after a strong summer and some free agency departures, and is now going into a crucial season on a high note.
"For me, it just shows that my work is paying off," Simpson told reporters after the game. "This offseason, I was definitely grinding [and] just kept the main thing the main thing. But, definitely confidence-wise, I'm ready for Week 1 and for all the weeks of the season. I know the work I put in, and I know God has me, so that's all I can control."
Head coach John Harbaugh also heaped praise on Simpson, noting how far he's come from where he was a year ago.
"Trenton has really made a big step this year," Harbaugh told reporters. "I just feel like the way he's processing the game has been a big step. He is a guy that was an All-American running back in high school. He went to Clemson and was learning to play defense all along, came here, and I think you could see that the talent was evident, but this year, he's really taken a big step in terms of just keeping it simple.
"Maybe it slowed down, maybe his brain processes faster, so his game has slowed down just a little bit. He seems like he's very comfortable."
The Ravens don't have many holes entering this season, but some have shown concern over the second inside linebacker position next to Smith. If Simpson continues to play like he did Saturday, though, those concerns should disappear very quickly.
"I feel great. I had a great training camp," Simpson said. "I stacked days on top of days. In this defense, everybody's playing at a high level. Just seeing this team, like us competing against the best every day – like our offense is great – [and] the defense, so I feel like it's definitely causing everybody's level to raise up."
