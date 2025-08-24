Ravens 53-Man Roster Prediction: Undrafted Rookie Earns Spot
The hays in the barn for the 2025 preseason following the Baltimore Ravens' 30-3 beatdown of the Washington Commanders in the Battle of the Beltway. Now all attention turns toward the team's regular-season opener in Orchard Park, New York, where they will take on the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
Before that game kicks off, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have some tough decisions to make as every team in the league has to whittle their 90-man rosters down to 53 by Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline. With that in mind, here is a prediction on how the team could wind up looking when it's all said and done.
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson and Cooper Rush
No surprises here as the Ravens have a two-time league MVP who is arguably the best player regardless of position leading the charge for them under center and one of the top reserve signal callers as his incase of emergency understudy. Rush inspired more confidence in his ability to operate the offense as the preseason went on, with the finale being the best example after he completed all five of his passes and led a pair of touchdown drives to open the game.
Running Back (4): Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali
The top three spots at this position were never in question. They have been set in stone all offseason. What was up in the air was whether the Ravens would deem it necessary to carry a fourth. After coming into training camp firmly on the roster bubble, Ali played his way into earning a roster spot. The second-year pro did so with his impressive play on offense. Even more so, he impressed on special teams, where head coach John Harbaugh said he is a starter on multiple units. He is also the backup kick returner who will be on the field with Mitchell during the regular season.
Wide Receiver (6): Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester
With the top five spots on the depth chart locked in, the only possible way someone else could've beat out Wester for the sixth and final spot was to outplay him at receiver and on special teams as a punt returner. Not only did neither happen, but the sixth-round rookie displayed his all-purpose potential in both roles, recording a pair of 20-plus receptions on offense and taking his second punt return 87 yards for a touchdown. While he needs to work on consistency with his hands as a pass catcher, he was excellent when it came to fielding the ball as a punt returner.
Tight End (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Patrick Ricard*
Even with Likely still on the mend from foot surgery, the Ravens keep him on the 53-man roster to open the season with the hope he can be ready to go Week 1 or shortly thereafter. They still have a three-time Pro Bowl veteran starter in Andrews, have a lot of confidence in Kolar's ability to step up and Ricard at fullback essentially serves as an extra tight end and offensive lineman rolled up into one.
Offensive Line (9): Ronnie Stanley, Andrew Vorhees, Tyler Linderbaum, Daniel Faalele, Roger Rosengarten, Carson Vinson, Ben Cleveland, Corey Bullock, and Joseph Noteboom
The Ravens' starting five were officially announced last week by Harbaugh. However, these choices were never really in question throughout training camp. It became clear that Bullock had leapfrogged 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Samac for the primary backup center midway through the preseason. The former undrafted free agent started each exhibition game and was the first man up to run with the starters in practice when Linderbaum wasn't in. Noteboom is the Ravens' swing tackle of the present. Vinson is a developmental player who is expected to assume that mantle in the future. Cleveland's experience as a spot starter and his positional versatility to play all along the interior, and even dabble at tackle, gave him the edge. This set him apart from the other young linemen when they were in contention for the last depth spot.
Inside Linebacker (4): Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson, Teddye Buchanan and Jay Higgins IV
With the first three spots at this position being solidified, the former All American turned undrafted rookie gets the fourth spot over special teams ace Jake Hummel, as he is the more likely of the two who could get brought back on the practice squad. If the Ravens risk exposing Higgins to waivers, the other 31 teams likely won't make the same mistake twice and let him go unclaimed. The value Hummel brings in special teams just isn't enough to warrant keeping on the final roster over a player who can offer comparable value in that phase of the game, even if it isn't quite to the same degree, but has the ability to contribute and make plays on defense if called upon.
Outside Linebackers (5): Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo
Adisa Isaac's elbow injury will have him make the initial 53-man roster as a formality. He will then be placed on injured reserve shortly after. This unfortunate setback for the second-year pro made it easier to predict who makes the final cut at this position. Ojabo was firmly on the roster bubble heading into camp, but has shown enough flashes and hustle to warrant keeping. The top four players at the position are locks to be on the team and have significant roles on defense this year.
Defensive Line (5): Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Aeneas Peebles and C.J. Okoye
This one came down to there being a higher likelihood that the Ravens could bring back one or both of Brent Urban and John Jenkins on the practice squad than Okoye, who is a third-year player and might not clear waivers. With the widespread resurgence of establishing the ground game by offenses league-wide, so too has the need for space-eating nose tackles. Following the retirement of veteran Michael Pierce, the Ravens needed a new backup to rotate in with Jones. During the preseason, Okoye was the more impressive between him and Jenkins, who was signed during the summer as veteran depth.
Cornerback (7): Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, Jalyn Armour-Davis, T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin
After back-to-back sensational outings in the final two preseason games, undrafted rookie free agent Keyon Martin proved without a shred of doubt that he belongs at this level and is deserving of a roster spot. With a pair of veterans in Alexander and Awuzie, who have been injury-prone in recent years, having quality depth at the position is especially vital this year. In Armour-Davis, Martin and Tampa, they have three young depth pieces who each impressed in extensive exhibition action as well as practice; they have great insurance policies to have.
Safety (4): Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Sanoussi Kane and Reuben Lowery III
This year's undrafted gem at the position beat out last year's for the fourth and final spot on the depth chart. Lowery III has been one of the Ravens' most consistent performers and standouts in practice dating back to rookie minicamp and carried it over to the preseason, where he played particularly at single-high safety and can also play corner, with that having been his primary position coming out of college. Last year, that was a position where they missed having another player who could fill that role and free up Hamilton to be deployed in a more versatile way. Kane is a staple on special teams and has also played well in the backup strong safety role he is perfectly suited for.
Specialist (3): Tyler Loops, Jordan Stout and Nick Moore
The new Wolf Pack showed tremendous promise and inspired extreme confidence in their ability to be an elite trio this year. Loop went 9-of-11 on his field goal attempts during the preseason, including drilling several from 50-plus with a long of 61, inspiring extreme confidence in ability to succeed Justin Tucker. Stout pinned all six of his punts over the last two exhibition games inside the opposing team's 20-yard line and is an elite holder, according to senior special teams coach Randy Brown, who also called Moore the 'Lamar Jackson of longsnappers' because of how dynamic he is at his position.
Practice Squad Projection
- QB Devin Leary
- RB D'Ernest Johnson
- WR Dayton Wade
- WR Anthony Miller
- OL Nick Samac
- OL Garrett Dellinger
- OL Darrian Dalcourt
- ILB Jake Hummel
- ILB Chandler Martin
- OLB Malik Hamm
- DL CJ Ravenell
- DL Brent Urban
- NT John Jenkins
- DB Keondre Jackson
- DB Beau Brade
- CB Thomas Graham Jr.
