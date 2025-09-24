Ravens Star RB May Have Fumbling Problem
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is shaking his head after fumbling for a third straight game to start the season.
Henry's fumble in the team's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions came at a crucial moment with the team looking to take a lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions recovered the ball inside Ravens territory and kicked a field goal to go up seven points.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the fumble in a press conference following the game.
"We have to get it fixed," Harbaugh said of Henry's fumbling.
"That was kind of a blind shot there. I thought he had the ball in good position. I thought the defender got a good look at it, though. It was kind of a retrace cutback play. So, [it was] a little bit of the perfect storm, but still, we just want to protect the football; all our guys do, and we have to do it. We have to be good at it."
While Henry has fumbled in all three games for the Ravens so far, the team will still rely on him heavily in the run game.
"It's tough. We know the type of guy that [Derrick Henry] is, and there's no one harder on himself than Derrick is. We'll get right. These are the types of things that we'll be better at, and he's the best of the best, so I have complete trust in him," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said postgame.
Andrews knows how it feels to make mistakes on important plays, so he empathizes with Henry and knows things can turn around for him. Henry also has confidence from quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"[We have to just] let it go. We had like six and a half minutes left in the game when that situation happened, and our defense did a great job stopping those guys," Jackson said. "We just have to find a way to drive the ball down the field [and] score right away. We were still in the game. It wasn't like it was blowout or anything like that."
Henry is a monster running back, as evidenced by his 28-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter against the Lions. The Ravens need him on the field at all times, even with his fumbling patterns.
However, the Ravens are 1-2, and they could be 3-0 if it weren't for these fumbles. The Ravens have to count on Henry to win, so he needs to execute otherwise the team won't reach the heights it should get to.
