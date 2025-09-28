Ravens Suffer Disastrous Blowout Loss to Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens have struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes era, but at the very least, a lot of their losses against the AFC juggernauts were close, or there was some silver lining to take away from them.
That wasn't the case in Week 4, as the Ravens lost to the Chiefs 37-20 in a game that wasn't even as close as the score would indicate and fell to 1-3 on the season.
Somehow, a three-score loss wasn't even the worst part of the day. No, that would be the injuries, as Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins all did not finish the game. The Ravens were already banged-up heading into this game, but they were essentially trotting out a skeleton crew by the end.
As for the game itself, well, it was (hopefully) rock bottom amid what's been a miserable start to the year for Baltimore. This wasn't the result of a blown lead like in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills or an ugly game that was still somewhat close like in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, this was a textbook rout.
The Ravens struck first with an 11-yard touchdown from Jackson to Justice Hill on the opening drive, but after that, it was essentially all Chiefs. Kansas City scored 20 unanswered points and took a 20-10 lead into halftime, then truly pulled away in the second half. A 15-yard touchdown from Mahomes to Marquise "Hollywood Brown" put them up 37-13 late in the fourth quarter, with a 71-yard run by Hill only serving to make the game look closer than it actually was.
Jackson completed 14 of 20 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown while adding 48 yards on the ground prior to his injury, but had two costly turnovers with a first-quarter interception (his first of the season) and a second-quarter fumble. Derrick Henry was quiet once again, rushing for 42 yards on only eight carries as the Ravens got away from the run game early.
Meanwhile, Mahomes sliced through the Ravens' abhorrent defense like a hot knife through butter, completing 25 of 37 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Worthy, who returned to play after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1, led the Chiefs with five receptions for 83 yards.
If it wasn't time to panic before in Baltimore, it certainly is now. The Ravens will have to work quickly if they want to fix their many issues ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
