Ravens Super Bowl Champion Dies at 39
The Baltimore Ravens organization and fans will be heading into their Week 5 home matchup against the Houston Texans with heavy hearts after finding out about the sudden and tragic passing of former defensive lineman Arthur Jones at the age of 39 on Friday, the team announced.
"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."
Originally drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft at No. 157 overall out of Syracuse, Jones called Baltimore home for the first four years of his eight-year career. He was a key piece on the team's defensive front that won Super Bowl 47 to cap off the 2012 season, recording a career-high 4.5 sacks during the regular season.
Jones had a highly impactful postseason that year as well, including one of the most memorable moments of the Super Bowl itself when he sacked San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick on the play just before the lights in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome went out for over half an hour. He also recorded one of his two fumble recoveries that postseason in that game to go along with a quarterback hit.
The following season was his last in Baltimore and saw Jones nearly match his career-best sack total by finishing fourth on the team with 4, tying for second in tackles for loss with 8 and tying for third in quarterback hits with 7. He finished his career with the Ravens with 20 starts in 46 games and recorded 8.5 of his 10 career sacks.
In the 2014 offseason, he signed a lucrative five-year deal worth $30 million in the offseason to follow his former defensive coordinator turned head coach, Chuck Pagano, to the Indianapolis Colts. After spending three years there, he played his last season in the league with the Washington Redskins in 2017.
Jones hails from a family of elite professional athletes who reached the pinnacle of their respective sports, as his older brother Jon 'Bones' Jones is a former UFC Heavyweight champion. His younger brother, Chandler Jones, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and was one of the most prolific pass rushers of his generation with 112 sacks in 11 seasons.
