Ravens DC Offers Simple Solution to Lack of Turnovers
After tying for the sixth-fewest turnovers in the NFL last season, a year after tying for the league lead with 31 in 2023, Baltimore Ravens players and coaches alike spent all offseason putting an emphasis on being able to take the ball away heading into this season.
They obsessed over the franchise's historic 2000 unit that led the league with a whopping 49 takeaways, averaging just over three per game on it's way to winning their first ever Super Bowl and ran drills in practice tailored to preparing them to be in position to make plays on the ball.
Yet, through the first four games of the season, only the Washington Commanders have generated fewer turnovers with just one, compared to the Ravens' meager 2, both of which came in their Week 2 win over a Cleveland Browns offense led by Joe Flacco, who was benched earlier this week.
In addition to being near the bottom of the league in takeaways, the Ravens defense also ranks second-to-last in total yards allowed (1,627), giving up a porous average of 406.75 yards per game. Not too far behind them is their AFC North arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who have given up the fifth-most total yards (1,530), giving up an average of 382.5 yards per game.
The biggest disparity between the two woefully underperforming units isn't the 97 fewer yards that the 3-1 first-place Steelers have allowed; it's the fact that they rank only behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in turnovers forced with 10. In order to close the gap, stop the bleeding and get off the field more often, Ravens second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr believes the key to his unit improving in this crucial area comes down to the simplest of answers.
"I think we have to hit people harder. Let's start knocking the ball loose," Orr said. "I think we are a physical team, but we have to take it up a notch. And I talked to the guys about that. … So, we're challenging our guys in the trenches; we need to dominate going forward. No matter who the opponent is, we have to start putting people in the ground, putting people in the dirt."
Through the first four games, the Ravens' defense has been physical at times, but have consistently struggled to get off blocks, which has prevented them from being able to get off the field. Their defensive linemen haven't been able to disengage to prevent ball carriers from reaching the next level or free up their linebackers to make plays. Their pass rushers have been unable to generate pressure regularly and finish at the quarterback with just 4 sacks in four games. The secondary hasn't made many plays on the ball, with only one interception and several missed opportunities to reel in tipped and overthrown passes.
With several of the Ravens' key starters on defense dealing with injuries, they may have to rely on more of their depth pieces and young players to step up and make plays to get stops and generate turnovers, starting this weekend with their Week 5 home matchup against the Houston Texans.
"It definitely creates a challenge," Orr said. "Obviously, you want to be able to do what the guys can go out here and feel comfortable executing. Obviously, we have a lot of young guys who are going to go out there and play football for us, but I think the preparation throughout the week can help handle that. And all these guys have been here with us throughout the spring, so a lot of the playbook, they already know that. We work the mess out of the rookies, within the rules, and we tell them this is for a reason like this. You never know when you'll have to be out there, and that time is now."
