Ravens Coach Showers Secondary With Lofty Praise
During his nearly four decades coaching football, more than half of which have come at the highest level in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano has worked with Hall of Fame defensive backs and oversaw his fair share of elite secondaries.
The team brought back the seasoned defensive coach this offseason after he previously served as their secondary coach from 2008-2010 and defensive coordinator in 2011. They also accumulated the deepest and most talented collection of defensive backs in the league by adding veterans Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency and rookie safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Their returning group already included a pair of multi-time Pro Bowlers in cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton, as well as second-year corner Nate Wiggins.
Although he has yet to see proof of concept outside of practice, Pagano already believes this year's unit is "is as good a group as I've been around."
"[They have the] talent levels, but they don't miss on the football character of the guys that come in here [from] top to bottom," Pagano said Tuesday. "[General manager Eric DeCosta] and the personnel guys bring in a great group of guys that love football. Their football character is off the charts."
Even before he re-joined the Ravens' coaching staff during his career as an analyst in the sports media sphere, Pagano was a long-time admirer of Hamilton and effusive in his praise of the two-time All Pro selection who just became the highest-paid player at his position. When asked how the Notre Dame graduate's high level of intelligence helps him perform better on the field, he made a comparison between the fourth-year pro franchise legend Ed Reed, who is widely regarded as the best safety and most cerebral defender to ever play the game.
"I think guys like Kyle and some guys that were here before Kyle, guys like Ed, per se, they pick up the defense so fast," Pagano said. "They're out there, and they're not thinking about our calls. They're not thinking about our scheme. Now, early on, probably [in] Year One [or] Year Two, but right now, where he is at in the phase of his football life, what he's doing [is] he's diagnosing the situation. He knows the down and distance. He knows the personnel group that's in the huddle. He can see and recognize a formation. So, he's one step ahead."
Reed became one of the greatest ballhawks of all time and the most feared defenders of his era, who even the current G.O.A.T. player, Tom Brady, had to account for on every play because of how he prepared prior to stepping on the field. He finished his career with the sixth-most interceptions in league history with 64, and while Hamilton has a long way to go to even reach half as many with just five in his first three seasons, he possesses all the intangibles to become the next great Ravens safety.
"Behind the scenes, Kyle prepares as good as anybody," Pagano said. "He watches a ton of film, so he's got almost every play kind of whittled down to one or two plays in every situation, so [it] gives him a chance to make plays."
Starks is another member of the unit that Pagano can't rave enough about, as the former University of Georgia star is slated to be a Day 1 starter as a rookie for the Ravens and believes he has the acumen to transition smoothly into a full-time role at this level.
"He has been awesome the whole time, but I think the game has really slowed down for him," Pagano said. "He's done a great job and picked up our defense. So, like I talked about [with] Kyle [Hamilton] earlier, he's now starting to be able to take the next step. He [was at] level 100 [and] level 200, [but] now he's getting into 300-level courses and [is] able to play a lot faster, play situations better, play down and distances, personnel groups and all those kinds of things. So, the game's really slowing down for him. He's just a natural back there. [He is a] really, really smart guy."
The pairing of Hamilton and Starks has the potential to be the best safety tandem in the league with the multitude of ways they both can be deployed and can impact the game. Combined with the talent the Ravens have stockpiled at cornerback, this unit can not only be the strength of the defense as a whole but also be one of the main catalysts in the team being able to finally break through and make it to the Super Bowl.
